Advertise With Us

Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man has been arrested after firing shots at some cars Saturday night.

Lansing Police responded to a call of shots fired at around 6:40 p.m. on July 22 in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Holmes Road.

Police searched for a suspect and found some cars with bullet holes.

With the help of the Michigan State Police’s aviation unit, Lansing police said they were able to take a 20-year-old Lansing man into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car crash on Cedar Street sends 4 people to the hospital
A 39 YEAR OLD MAN IS IN CUSTODY ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING YOUNG GIRLS SATURDAY AT THE...
39-year-old man arrested after allegedly touching young girls at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool
Lansing police looking for missing endangered man
Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Lansing

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist kicks off ‘Make it Michigan’ budget tour in U.P.
Michigan State University partners with Army for new research
Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars
Ethan Crumbley
Oxford school shooter to appear in court for Miller hearing