Lansing man arrested after allegedly shooting at cars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man has been arrested after firing shots at some cars Saturday night.

Lansing Police responded to a call of shots fired at around 6:40 p.m. on July 22 in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Holmes Road.

Police searched for a suspect and found some cars with bullet holes.

With the help of the Michigan State Police’s aviation unit, Lansing police said they were able to take a 20-year-old Lansing man into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.