Lansing businesses on new alcohol to-go signed law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pandemic-driven change to Michigan’s bar and restaurant scene is here to stay.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed alcohol to-go into law, in hopes of boosting revenue for small businesses. An adjustment first made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, to-go beverages allow customers to order their favorite beer, wine, or cocktail.

They then have the option of taking that drink back home or enjoying it anywhere within the city of Lansing’s social district.

Bar manager Daniel Tucker said alcohol to-go was a positive change for Lansing Brewing Company from the moment it was first introduced. Like many other local businesses, changes to bar and restaurant guidelines by the state were the difference between surviving the pandemic and closing LBC’s doors.

“Back when COVID was really rampant and scary, we were one of the few businesses really fortunate to be able to keep our doors open,” he said. “So anything to be a part of the community and help during that time was super important to us.”

In combination with the downtown social district, which covers locations like Jackson Field, Rotary Park, and the Lansing River Trail, Tucker said the to-go rule has kept customers engaged with both the business and local landmarks.

“So, the river trail is a really cool spot. You can stop in here, grab [a drink], hit the road, go on the river trail, stay anywhere on that social district map and you’re going to have a really good time,” he said.

Just a few blocks away in Washington Square, Midtown Brewing Company is experiencing a similar drinks-to-go impact. Manager Heath Sartorius is glad to see the change become permanent and continue to impact sales.

“When there’s events, they kind of close off the streets and they have bands playing or shops set up,” he said. “And that’s a really great time, and we’re able to sell a lot of cocktails and beers to go.”

Like Tucker, Sartorius sees the new law as a way to give customers every option, whether they choose to sip their favorite drink in the comfort of their own home or explore city streets.

