Ingham County residents’ mail stolen, thrown into road, put in other mailboxes

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said mail delivered over the weekend was stolen and thrown by the road or in other mailboxes.

Deputies said this happened primarily in the Delhi Township and Holt area but seemed to have hit Aurelius Township and even crossed over into Eaton County.

If you’re missing something you think was delivered in that area, contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-2431 or report it online at the United States Postal Inspection Service’s website. Deputies are working with USPS to recover and redeliver what they can.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.