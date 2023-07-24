Advertise With Us

Ingham County residents’ mail stolen, thrown into road, put in other mailboxes

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said mail delivered over the weekend was stolen and thrown by the road or in other mailboxes.

Deputies said this happened primarily in the Delhi Township and Holt area but seemed to have hit Aurelius Township and even crossed over into Eaton County.

If you’re missing something you think was delivered in that area, contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-2431 or report it online at the United States Postal Inspection Service’s website. Deputies are working with USPS to recover and redeliver what they can.

