How to prepare for the Michigan heat wave

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -According to our first alert weather team, while the hot temperatures this week will show low 90′s, the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90′s.

Which is why it’s important to take the necessary steps to stay safe. That includes limiting your time outside, especially during peak times when the temperature is the highest. Also having cool water on standby, especially for those who work outside. and taking cool showers and wearing loose, lightweight clothing.

“It’s really important that people are aware that this is hotter than normal, and that you have to pay attention to what your body is telling you and take steps to protect yourself,”' said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdesarian.

Dr. Natasha Bagdesarian with the Michigan Department of Health. She says these steps can help to prevent things like heat exhaustion or heat stroke and that the humidity plays a big role.

“When the weather is hot and dry, your body can sweat. You can use the sweat and evaporation to cool your body but when the outside atmosphere is also very humid, sweat doesn’t evaporate and when sweat doesn’t evaporate, it doesn’t cool your body,” said Bagdesarian.

A few things to note, you can call or text 211 to find your nearest cooling center. And a reminder that the temperatures inside cars can increase in a matter of minutes. This is important to know for kids and pets.

