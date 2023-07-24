Hot and humid all week and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat and humidity will team up to make this final week of July the hottest we have seen so far in 2023. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shows heat sticking around Mid-Michigan this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares what’s planned for Studio 10, First at Four, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 24, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 102° 1934

Lansing Record Low: 43° 1891

Jackson Record High: 104º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 45º 1904

