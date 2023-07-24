Advertise With Us

Hot and humid all week and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat and humidity will team up to make this final week of July the hottest we have seen so far in 2023. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shows heat sticking around Mid-Michigan this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares what’s planned for Studio 10, First at Four, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 24, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 102° 1934
  • Lansing Record Low: 43° 1891
  • Jackson Record High: 104º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1904

