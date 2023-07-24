Free college for thousands through Michigan Reconnect expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Educational budget for the upcoming school year will expand the current MI Connect program age requirement from 25 years and older to 21 and up.

Mi Connect allows qualifying individuals to attend community college and earn an associate degree for Free tuition.

Randi Berris who works with Business Leaders for Michigan says this could be important for recent High School seniors who are unsure of their future.

She says " I think it is a great opportunity for those graduation high school who are not sure what their next steps are, go out, get a job, explore the world, then come back to Michigan and sign up for College.”

The current requirement for the program is

· Age must be 25 years or older

· Have lived in Michigan for a year or more

· Have a high school diploma or equivalent

· Have not yet completed a college degree

Evan Johnson – Sattler who is currently enrolled in the MI Reconnect program said, " I found out about the reconnect from a family member, and they told me about it, I applied and got accepted within probably 72 hours.

The new age requirement could go into effect this October when the new budget will take place.

The MI Reconnect Program also provides similar qualifying individuals who are looking to pursue a trade school with $1,500 in tuition cost.

