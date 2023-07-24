Fowlerville Family Fair kicks off its 137th celebration

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowlerville Family Fair is kicking off its 137th celebration, and this year is going to be one to remember.

There are animals, a WWE-inspired wrestling match, a rodeo and much more. There is something for all ages.

Fair director Tim Tersigni said the Fowlerville Family Fair is Livingston County’s gem.

“We have about 800 exhibitors, so about 800 kids come in and do their things, and I can’t tell you in the 15 years that I’ve been here, I’ve been watching these kids that have graduated, and now their kids are coming,” said Tersigni. “I mean, it’s interesting to watch this.”

If you plan on visiting the fair today, there’s free admission. On any other day it will cost $5 to get inside the gate, but kids four and under always get in for free.

The fair is in town until Saturday, so make sure to check it out.

Tickets to the fair and its events can be purchased on the fair’s website.

