First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to smoky air from distant wildfires over the area once again. The air today will be Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Tomorrow our attention turns to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Today plan on hazy sunshine with the smoke in the air and just a small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90º. With dew point in the 60s you will notice the humidity today. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday temperatures climb to near 90º and the humidity will be higher. Low pressure passing south of Michigan in the afternoon is expected to support scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. If we get the thunderstorms going they could quickly become severe in the hot and humid air. Gusty winds and even a quick spin up tornado are possible. The Storm Prediction Center this morning put Mid-Michigan in a Slight (Level 2 of 5) to Marginal (Level 3 of 5) Risk for severe weather Wednesday. Stay alert to updated forecasts later today.

Thursday will be a hot and humid day with hazy sunshine. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday will be near 90º and near 80º Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 25, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1934

Lansing Record Low: 45° 1895

Jackson Record High: 102º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 45º 1913

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.