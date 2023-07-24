Extra Innings: Lugnuts split series with Loons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Monday and we’re talking about the massive moves by the Lansing Lugnuts.

Voices of the Lugnuts Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni to talk about the massive win against the Great Lakes Loons—making the Lugnuts the first team not to lose a home series against the Loons, splitting a six-game series at Jackson Field.

Plus we discuss the Lugnuts heading to Quad Cities this week and pitcher Kumar Nambiar representing the Minor League Baseball Players Union at a panel for new unions at the White House.

