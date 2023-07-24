Detroit Lions open day 1 of training camp

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - In college football News 10 got a big ten media days this week in Indianapolis and for Detroit Lions fans Sunday morning felt like Christmas Day.

Day 1 of lions training camp got underway with no cameras following them around this preseason but with the expectations they’ve created that may be a good thing plenty of new faces got their first reps in with Detroit early Sunday morning in Allen Park ... Detroit of course had a dreadful 1-6 start last year before rattling off 8 of their last 10 games coming up just a game short of its first playoff since 2016.

On the back of that late-season momentum, there’s a tangible buzz in the air that this Lions team could be different. Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay and Detroit was nearly flawless against the other two divisional foes 5-1 on the year, deservedly so, expectations for this club are through the roof ... many experts and fans are drinking the Kool-Aid ... but head coach Dan Campbell is making sure the buzz doesn’t become too much.

“I think is always the thing that’s going to worry you is the hype train,” said Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell. “I mean as with most coaches this thing is just taken off and it’s out of control right now. And that’s fine. As long as we stay focused on the job at hand in the work. I just keep going back to that. Well, you got to go earn your right every year doesn’t matter what the players are the coaches expectations where you were where you’re going. We got to work man. And so, this is day one of that.”

“I think it’s funny to me that like you go nine and eight you don’t make the playoffs and now you’re all sudden a favorite and it’s yeah, of course, we got good players,” said Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Quarterback. “We got good coaches. We got a good team, but we ain’t done anything and we have a lot of work to do, and Minnesota won 13 games last year. You know Green Bay has won the division a handful of times last handful of years. So, we’ve got some work to do to put you know a stamp on who we want to be and are nowhere near that yet but are on our way.”

