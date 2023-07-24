Coen Carr putting on weekly show at Moneyball Pro-Aim

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of a new week means another Moneyball night.

Number 7 on Tuesday for three games beginning at 6 p.m. at Holt High School.

On Thursday we had a cameo appearance from former Michigan State standout Travis Trice I’m not sure who may walk into that gym on Tuesday but if MSU freshman Coen Carr is in the house, things will be fine.

He has been lighting up Moneyball with rim-rattling dunks left and right. Tom Izzo does not use Moneyball to figure out his own roster rotations. He has not been to a game yet, but he has been wildly impressed with his high-flying freshman.

“Coen is exciting because he’s got Jason’s athleticism, but he’s got Miles’ strength and a great kid just like those two guys, you know, just a great kid and I’ve only seen a couple highlights of his dunks,” said Tom Izzo, Michigan State Head Coach. “They are powerful, you know, and that’s what I like about him, plus, he’s just built for us. He’s just a Madman on the offensive glass and the ball goes up. He goes up, the ball comes down, he’s still up. I think he’s going to be exciting for people to watch.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.