Average Lansing gas prices rise 10 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas prices in Lansing rose 10.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on July 24.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than last month and 104 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.24 per gallon on July 24, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon—a 45.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices were down 7 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon. The price was 5 cents less than last month and $0.96 less than last year.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price rises 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.