3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Houghton County men have been arrested for child sexually abusive activity, including a former professor who was being considered to teach at Chassell Township Schools.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has arrested 38-year-old Peter Hallesy of Kearsarge, Trenton Kyllonen of Lake Linden, and 47-year-old Juan Marin of Hancock after a several weeks-long investigation by a multi-agency human trafficking task force. During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as minors. They were arrested when they each arrived at a location to have sex with a minor.

Each man is charged with:

child sexually abusive activity— a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000

use of a computer to commit child sexually abusive activity— a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000

accosting a child for immoral purposes— a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or $4,000

computers, using a computer to commit a crime— a felony punishable by up to four years and less than 10.

Marin was an associate professor of mathematics at the now-closed Finlandia University. The Chassell Township School Board’s agenda from May 15 shows Marin’s hire to teach middle school and high school math was up for consideration pending a background check, which Superintendent Marco Guidotti confirmed. He said Marin has not worked with students at Chassell Schools.

Guidotti also told TV6 the school district just became aware of the allegations against Marin Tuesday and said “the matter is under review.”

Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen said he “appreciates the collaboration between the four county sheriffs and the local municipal police agencies.”

“We’re working together to not only take predators into custody but to also make sure that there are strong avenues for individuals and victims to receive advocacy and help,” said Saaranen.

Marin is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 7 at 9:00 a.m. Kyllonen was arraigned on July 19 and is scheduled for a probable cause Aug. 2. Hallesy waived his arraignment and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Houghton County District Court on Aug. 7.

