Car accident causes part of Cedar Street to be blocked off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital area officials are warning people to avoid the area of Jolly Road and Cedar Street Saturday night due to a car accident.

News 10 arrived on the scene and saw two damaged cars in the intersection which blocked half of Cedar Street. Both cars had damaged hoods with one having airbags deployed.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured or affected in this incident.

(WILX)

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.