One person dead in motorcycle crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Cedar Street early Sunday morning.

Lansing police said at 1:06 a.m. on July 22, a motorcycle and a car crashed into each other on Cedar Street near Denver Avenue. Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Lansing, died on the scene.

Two people who were in the car were injured and treated at a nearby hospital.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

