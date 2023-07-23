One injured in M-52 crash in Stockbridge Twp.
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - One person was hospitalized after a two-car crash on M-52 Friday night.
On July 21, a 44-year-old man from Webberville was driving north on M-52 when he hit another driver, a 39-year-old woman from Adrian, going the opposite direction. The 39-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
