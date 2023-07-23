Lansing police looking for missing endangered man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing endangered man Sunday afternoon.

The Lansing Police Department on Facebook said they are looking for 44-year-old Shannon Police, who is 5′5 and 120 pounds. LPD said Shannon was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information that can help police find Shannon, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.