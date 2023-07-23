First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: This weeks forecast is all about the heat and humidity. Today will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid 80s. High temperatures climb to near 90º Tuesday and the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. We will be near 90º Friday and the low 80s Saturday. With the hot temperatures the heat index will climb to the mid to upper 90s for a few hours each afternoon Wednesday through Thursday.

Today plan on mostly sunny skies across the area. During the afternoon hours we do have the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up, but not everyone will see rain. Any showers will fall apart this evening and we should end up being mostly clear for a good portion of the night. Tuesday through Thursday plan on mostly sunny skies along with hot and humid conditions. A small chance of a stray thunderstorm popping up in the heat and humidity will be possible each afternoon. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise Friday with a cold front heading into the area. A few showers and thunderstorms may start the weekend on Saturday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 24, 2023

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 102° 1934

Lansing Record Low: 43° 1891

Jackson Record High: 104º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 45º 1904

