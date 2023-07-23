Afghan restaurateur serves up slices of home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Noosh Afghan Cuisine opened its doors in Delta Twp. Saturday, bringing a taste of the Middle East to Mid-Michigan.

Owner Mina Mahmood said it’s a serving size of home for those who might be far from it; even the restaurant’s name is an invitation to feast. Noosh is an Afghan phrase similar to “Bon Appetit.” But rather than sharing the sentiment before the meal, Noosh is said during the meal.

With a menu full of only Halal and Kosher dishes, Noosh specializes in meals made of lamb, beef and chicken. Mahmood said the most popular dishes served Saturday were the Qabli Plow (beef and brown rice with sauteed carrots and raisins) and the Bollani (Afghan-style quesadilla).

For many diners, it was their first-time eating Afghan cuisine, but Mindy Caporale said she’s impressed.

“We didn’t really know any of the menu items, but we tried an eggplant dish,” she said. “It had a nice amount of heat. I didn’t have any leftover, so we’ll definitely be coming back.”

Mahmood came to Michigan from Afghanistan almost 15 years ago. Although she’s made a home for herself in Lansing’s Westside neighborhood, she still remembers what it’s like to feel lost in a foreign place, unsure of where to find that feeling of home. She’s hoping Noosh can be that place for Afghan immigrants and refugees across the state.

“The first thing you want is some good food, when you go somewhere and you’re looking for a restaurant that is a little bit familiar, or a cuisine you’re comfortable with,” she said. “If you don’t know the language, if you don’t know the culture, I feel like that would be the first thing to look for.”

Along with meals that Mahmood describes as being made in mom’s kitchen, Noosh is filled with nods to life in Afghanistan, including the Afghan flag and Afghan artwork. Mahmood said culture is important to the people of Afghanistan, but it’s often misunderstood in the western world, because of the conflict the country is facing.

“Our culture is food, dance, colorful clothes, but sadly our culture has been painted as dark, and war and all of that,” Mahmood said. “So we’re hoping that we can send a different message.”

It’s a message Mahmood plans to send, one dish at a time. Noosh is located at 603 N. Waverly Road in Delta Twp. Customers can dine at Noosh from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.