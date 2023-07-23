Advertise With Us

39-year-old man accused of touching young girls in wave pool

Police encourage additional victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch
A 39 YEAR OLD MAN IS IN CUSTODY ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING YOUNG GIRLS SATURDAY AT THE...
A 39 YEAR OLD MAN IS IN CUSTODY ACCUSED OF INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHING YOUNG GIRLS SATURDAY AT THE MICHIGAN'S ADVENTURE WAVE POOL IN MUSKEGON.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Muskegon, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man is in custody after police say he was inappropriately touching young girls in the wave pool at Michigan’s Adventure, a water and theme park in Muskegon.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post say they’re still investigating the incident, and are encouraging any additional victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-329-0911.

