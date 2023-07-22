Traffic alert: Stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing to close for storm cleanup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing will be closed for most of Saturday for storm debris cleanup.

Related: Thursday storms cause damage across Mid-Michigan

According to city officials, Clemens Avenue will be closed between Elizabeth Street to Michigan Avenue, starting at 7 a.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Malcolm X Street, north on Pennsylvania Avenue and east on Michigan Avenue back to Clemens Avenue. Southbound drivers will be detoured west on Michigan Avenue, south on Pennsylvania Avenue and east on Malcolm X Street back to Aurelius Road/Clemens Avenue.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The cleanup is expected to be completed at about 7 p.m.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.