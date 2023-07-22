Traffic alert: Stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing to close for storm cleanup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing will be closed for most of Saturday for storm debris cleanup.
According to city officials, Clemens Avenue will be closed between Elizabeth Street to Michigan Avenue, starting at 7 a.m.
Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Malcolm X Street, north on Pennsylvania Avenue and east on Michigan Avenue back to Clemens Avenue. Southbound drivers will be detoured west on Michigan Avenue, south on Pennsylvania Avenue and east on Malcolm X Street back to Aurelius Road/Clemens Avenue.
The cleanup is expected to be completed at about 7 p.m.
