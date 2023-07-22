Advertise With Us

Traffic alert: Stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing to close for storm cleanup

A stretch of Clemens Avenue will be closed for roughly 12 hours on July 22, 2023.
A stretch of Clemens Avenue will be closed for roughly 12 hours on July 22, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing will be closed for most of Saturday for storm debris cleanup.

According to city officials, Clemens Avenue will be closed between Elizabeth Street to Michigan Avenue, starting at 7 a.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Malcolm X Street, north on Pennsylvania Avenue and east on Michigan Avenue back to Clemens Avenue. Southbound drivers will be detoured west on Michigan Avenue, south on Pennsylvania Avenue and east on Malcolm X Street back to Aurelius Road/Clemens Avenue.

The cleanup is expected to be completed at about 7 p.m.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
What the Tech: Is your SmartTV spying on you?