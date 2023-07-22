Advertise With Us

One person dead after car crash in Ionia County on Grand River Ave.

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a car crash in Ionia County Saturday morning.

At 9:18 a.m. on July 22, a driver driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Keefer Highway and failed to stop at a stop sign on Grand River Avenue. The car then hit a Honda HR-V heading eastbound. The HR-V spun and overturned landing on its roof.

The driver of the Honda died on the scene.

Police say names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

