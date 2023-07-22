One person dead after car crash in Ionia County on Grand River Ave.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a car crash in Ionia County Saturday morning.

At 9:18 a.m. on July 22, a driver driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Keefer Highway and failed to stop at a stop sign on Grand River Avenue. The car then hit a Honda HR-V heading eastbound. The HR-V spun and overturned landing on its roof.

The driver of the Honda died on the scene.

Police say names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.