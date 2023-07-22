Advertise With Us

Okemos Rd. and Lake Lansing Rd. intersection to reopen

(Meridian Township)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos and Lake Lansing Roads is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Construction on the intersection began on June 5 where workers worked on the new water main. Meridian Township officials announced on Friday, July 21, that the work on the new raw water main has been completed and paving has begun.

The city said on Facebook that the intersection will reopen no later than Thursday, July 27 when the newly paved asphalt has cooled.

Meanwhile, additional work at the raw water main will have only lane shifts along Okemos Road between Haslett Road and Lake Lansing Road. This work will involve connecting new wells to the water main.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash on Cedar Street in Lansing
Missing endangered Blackman Township man found dead
Willie James III
Lansing man sentenced to 70+ years in fatal Delta Township shooting
Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure
Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thursday storms cause damage across Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Pop-up showers and storms likely this weekend
Premeditated murder among state charges against Rashad Trice in Wynter Smith's death
Premeditated murder among state charges against Rashad Trice in Wynter Smith's death
Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure
Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure