Okemos Rd. and Lake Lansing Rd. intersection to reopen

MERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos and Lake Lansing Roads is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Construction on the intersection began on June 5 where workers worked on the new water main. Meridian Township officials announced on Friday, July 21, that the work on the new raw water main has been completed and paving has begun.

The city said on Facebook that the intersection will reopen no later than Thursday, July 27 when the newly paved asphalt has cooled.

Meanwhile, additional work at the raw water main will have only lane shifts along Okemos Road between Haslett Road and Lake Lansing Road. This work will involve connecting new wells to the water main.

