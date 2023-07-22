Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crowds will gather in Jackson for the 40th Hot Air Jubilee and the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.

These summer events bring more than 9,000 people to the Jackson area.

The 40th anniversary of the Hot Air Jubilee will be taking place at Ella Sharp Park, while the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will overtake Downtown Jackson.

“It’s amazing how much Jackson has to offer,” said Gus Macker director Kyle Liechty. “It seems like every other weekend there is another festival.”

Liechty said Jackson has changed a lot over the last 10 years and it’s become a place people want to spend their time and money.

“All of a sudden there is over 20 restaurants downtown, retail outlets and it is something that should be celebrated,” Liechty said.

Scott McNeal, also known as Gus Macker, started the tournament nearly 50 years ago in Lowell. He said the tournament has grown over the years.

“And we played for money, so there was 18 kids for 18 bucks, didn’t have a name for it,” McNeal recalled. “I could only fit three decently in the driveway, it got a little crowded after that, so that is why it was 3 on 3. That was in 1974, 49 years ago.”

McNeal said the tournament will bring in almost 8,000 people to the streets of Downtown Jackson over the weekend.

And just down the road, the Hot Air Jubilee will bring in that amount every single night. The hot air balloons are always a hit.

Jacqueline Austin, the board treasurer for the event, said they expect a huge crowd each night.

“Very family-friendly event. Unfortunately, we don’t have a great way of counting but our estimates, we think about six to eight thousand people each night,” Austin said.

The two weekend events will bring thousands together in Jackson.

