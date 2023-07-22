Advertise With Us

Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WILX) - The S.S. Badger, a historic ferry that takes people from west Michigan across Lake Michigan to Wisconsin, has suspended operations.

The company announced Friday morning that a mechanical failure of the steamship’s ramping system prompted the temporary half of service.

People who have reservations are asked to call 1-800-841-4243 for a refund or to change their reservation.

