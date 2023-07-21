Your Best Life: Distinguishing depression from burnout

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- A recent survey found 89 percent of workers say they’ve experienced burnout in the past year.

Statistics show depression affects about one in 15 adults in any given year.

But how do you know if you are burned out or have depression? If you’re feeling overwhelmed and stressed, you might wonder: is it burnout or is it depression?

“I think we’re confused about whether it’s depression or burnt out because we use the terms colloquially.” said psychiatrist Jessie Gold

But there are differences between the two.

“Burnout is always workplace-associated and depression isn’t,” Gold said.

Symptoms of burnout might include exhaustion, cynicism, and a reduced sense of personal accomplishment. Fatigue is a symptom of depression too but it’s also characterized by feelings of sadness and hopelessness, sleeping problems, concentration issues, changes in eating habits, and suicidal thoughts. What’s more: people who are depressed may experience anhedonia (an-hee-dow-nee-uh) which is the inability to enjoy activities you once loved. Another difference is that burnout can sometimes be cured by taking a break. But depression usually doesn’t go away if you change your circumstances.

“Burnout can lead to depression. So, if you catch burnout, and you notice it, and you do things to change it, you can probably prevent yourself from actually getting to depression,” Gold said.

Experts recommend taking a mental health day or considering a career change if you’re suffering from extreme burnout. If you’re noticing symptoms of depression, it’s a good idea to seek professional help. And a healthy diet and daily exercise can help you feel better whether you have depression or burnout.

Gold said although burnout is typically associated with the workplace, it’s important to note that stay-at-home parents, and other types of caregivers who “work” at home, commonly experience burnout.

More: Your Best Life

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.