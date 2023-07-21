Advertise With Us

U.S. Forest Service investing $360k in Hiawatha National Forest

Hiawatha National Forest
Hiawatha National Forest(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced that it is investing $360,000 in Hiawatha National Forest.

The money will be used for two projects that reduce wildfire risk and restore healthy forests through the Good Neighbor Authority. The first project will clearly mark boundaries for property lines so the land can be managed without disturbing neighbors.

Experts say the boundary markers will serve the public as well as land managers.

“They’ll be easily visible for land managers and the general public that recreates on National Forest System lands, as well as adjacent landowners so they’re not trespassing or encroaching onto the National Forest System lands,” said Jordan Ketola, Hiawatha and Ottawa National Forests land surveyor.

The second project will assess stream crossings, such as bridges, railroads, and dams. That information will be used to identify and prioritize future projects proactively rather than reactively.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash on Cedar Street in Lansing
Missing endangered Blackman Township man found dead
A female rottweiler that had been shot was discovered in Jackson County on July 17, 2023.
Investigators say owner admits to shooting dog found in Jackson County
Suspect accused of damaging pickup truck in Delta Township identified

Latest News

Historic Lake Michigan ferry suspends service following mechanical failure
Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
A stretch of Clemens Avenue will be closed for roughly 12 hours on July 22, 2023.
Traffic alert: Stretch of Clemens Avenue in Lansing to close for storm cleanup
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson