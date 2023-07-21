U.S. Department of Ed announces new ways to pay down student loan debt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal student loan payments are making a comeback in October, but a refresh to the U.S. Department of Education’s income-based repayment plan could help borrowers better deal with their debt.

Borrowers like Dana Smith, who is currently paying on a parent plus loan, are still processing the return to payments, after the U.S. Supreme Court voted against one-time student loan debt cancellation.

“It’s a lot to juggle,” she said. “It’s a lot to wrap your head around, so we were excited at the thought of maybe having some of that forgiven, but it is what it is.”

Other borrowers are preparing to sacrifice some of their budget to make payments. Rudy Pulido was banking on the passing of President Biden’s cancellation plan, but now that $10,000 off his principal balance isn’t a reality, he knows things are going to be tight.

“Now that we have back to square one, it’s kind of tough, admitting you have to spend half your paycheck on this every week,” he said. “It’s just not fun.”

The U.S. Department of Education’s Saving on a Valuable Education Plan could leave some borrowers with no monthly payment, if they make $32,800 or less as an individual, or $67,500 or less as a family of four. This plan is being implemented as a replacement to the Revised Pay As You Earn Plan.

Some of the changes coming with the SAVE Plan include an increase to the income threshold required for enrollment from 150% to 225% of the poverty line, meaning more borrowers will not be eligible.

Additionally, SAVE eliminates 100% of remaining interest for both subsidized and unsubsidized loans after borrowers make their first scheduled payment, which is designed to keep borrowers from drowning in compounding interest.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Chief Community Impact Officer Susi Elkins said knowing what repayment options are out there is the first step to paying down any debt. After that, she said it’s all about budgeting.

“I think what’s really important is just to remember to budget for the payments and to start planning and thinking about starting that up again,” she said.

Elkins said MSUFCU offers a number of educational resources that can also help borrows come up with a plan to start chipping away at their balance.

Although the Supreme Court has made its decision on debt cancellation, some borrowers believe people still deserve a helping hand.

“Helping out our students will only help out the future in the long run, and future generations,” said borrower Cranston Wright.

