Thursday storms cause damage across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders spent Thursday evening cleaning up following strong storms that swept through the area.

The storms knocked down trees, powerlines and caused property damage.

Tyrone Williams said he had no idea a violent storm was going to upend his Thursday.

“It was nice and sunny and warm, and then it got cloudy, and then boom boom boom,” Williams recalled. “Ten minutes later it was gone, and this is what happened.”

The damaging storm swept across Mid-Michigan Thursday afternoon, packing a powerful punch of strong winds and large hail, toppling numerous trees, including the one that landed on Williams’ pool.

“As you can see, it’s completely flattened,” Williams said. “Once they get the tree and mess cleaned up, then we’ll figure out what we’re going to do,” Williams said.

In some parts of the area, the storm had winds close to 60 miles per hour.

“The trees are strong, mature trees,” Williams said. “We’ve had wind storms before, but nothing like this. This is really bad.”

Williams’ neighbors had a fallen tree land on top of their home, and another tree came down in the middle of the road, blocking traffic in both directions.

“I talked to fire and I talked to the police, and there are four or five trees down on lines that haven’t completely fallen, so I guess those are the top priority first, and then they’ll get this one out,” Williams said. “This one isn’t bad, they’ll just bring a loader out and just pick it up and load it away.”

Williams, who works in landscaping, said he won’t clean up his own yard.

“I’m not going to do it. I won’t do it,” Williams said. “We pay insurance every month, so the insurance company will take care of it.”

Williams is now waiting for crews to clean up the trees so he can assess all the damage.

“All we can do is wait for the power to come back on and get it all cleaned up,” he said.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

