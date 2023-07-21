Teens argue in Moot Court at Michigan Hall of Justice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Lansing area high school students got a taste of the judicial system Friday morning at the Michigan Supreme Court Learning Center.

It’s part of Moot Court, which involves arguments but not testimonies or witnesses.

At the Michigan Hall of Justice, teens got to argue a recent case before Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra. Appeals Court Judge Michael Gadola also took part.

Every year, the Learning Center does an Exploring Careers in the Law week-long program for teens to learn about the legal profession.

“Most challenging part was probably me defending the plaintiff,” said Holt High School student Valerie Vue. “A lot of people can agree that this is the harder side, but I wanted to take on this challenge because it allowed me to get closer to a lot of people and build my skills in law.”

If you have a teen interested in the law, there will be another Moot Court on July 28. You can register here.

