Studio 10 Tidbit: Barbie Trivia!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At midnight last night, people all over the country unleashed their nostalgia of Barbie as the highly anticipated movie premiered in theatres.

Studio 10 expressed their own nostalgia for the doll recapped their experiences as children.

However, they also talked about the doll still resonates with them as adults.

Claudia Sella was quizzed by Rachelle Legrand on Barbie’s fictional and factual roots.

Check out the video below to see how well you know Barbie and her history!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.