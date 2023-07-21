Staudt on Sports LIVE: Women’s soccer preview and Commanders sale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the sale of the Washington Commanders - was it too much? Will this lure better players to DC? Plus we preview the USWNT match against Vietnam and check in on the leaderboard for the British Open.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.