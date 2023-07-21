Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Women’s soccer preview and Commanders sale

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on the sale of the Washington Commanders - was it too much? Will this lure better players to DC? Plus we preview the USWNT match against Vietnam and check in on the leaderboard for the British Open.

