Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen with autism

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage...
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who has autism.(Isabella County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who has autism.

Jamie McClure, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in Coldwater Township about 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. She was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

She has dark brown shoulder-length hair.

The sheriff’s office said if you see her, do not approach her as she may run. Instead, call 911.

