Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Wynter Smith, is facing 20 new charges and facing the possibility of life in prison.

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend, kidnapping her daughter, Wynter, and stealing her mother’s car on July 2. Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on July 3.

After three days of searching using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties, Wynter was found dead in Detroit on July 5.

Authorities said the charges Trice faced across multiple jurisdictions are being consolidated into one prosecution. Charges announced previously by county prosecutors are being dropped and replaced with the 20 state charges filed by the Michigan Attorney General.

The federal charges against Trice remain active.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said they are consolidating the prosecution and trial to minimize the impact and trauma that multiple trials would have on victims, witnesses and others close to those involved.

“We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

The new charges were announced Friday afternoon.

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and,

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Trice is being charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender. His probable cause hearing will be Sept. 20.

