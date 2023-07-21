Advertise With Us

One person killed in crash early Friday morning in Lansing

Cedar St. is closed in Lansing at E Saginaw St.
One person killed in crash early Friday morning.
One person killed in crash early Friday morning.(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a crash on Cedar St. in Lansing early Friday morning. The Lansing Police Department confirmed the fatality with News 10′s crew on scene.

Lansing Police say the crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles lost control while driving south on Cedar St and ended up striking a tree near the Riverfront Apartments. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

As a result of the crash, Cedar St. is shut down at E Saginaw St. as officials work the scene.

This is a developing story and News 10 will continue to update this article with the very latest information.

