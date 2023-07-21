New court ruling could change charges against man shot by East Lansing police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new ruling could impact the case against a man shot by two East Lansing police officers in April 2022.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina tossed out evidence against DeAnthony VanAtten. She called the police response and shooting “indicative of racial profiling.”

In a court ruling on Thursday, Aquilina said the officers did not have adequate grounds to stop and search VanAtten at the Lake Lansing Meijer in April 2022. She said officers violated VanAtten’s Fourth Amendment right. The basis of the ruling – illegal search and seizure by East Lansing police officers. Some are calling the decision a legal victory for VanAtten.

“If evidence is suppressed it means that it can’t come in at trial and that would be a legal victory for the defendant because evidence that could otherwise be admitted against him will not be permitted at trial,” said Sarissa Montague, a criminal defense attorney at Levine & Levine who’s not connected to the case.

Evidence one attorney calls a key factor. “The evidence including what he had on his person which was a gun that was slid under one of these cars here,” said Attorney Mike Nichols.

Nichols is the attorney for East Lansing police officer Jose Viera, one of the acquitted officers involved in shooting VanAtten last year. He said he’s disappointed with Judge Aquilina’s decision which says the incident points to racial profiling. “If there was racial profiling, it wasn’t by law enforcement. Their job was to go investigate a 911 call.”

Some say officers responded according to their de-escalation skills – while others disagree. “It’s a check and balance system and it is up to a judge to determine whether or not, in fact, what the officers did met the constitutional standards that are set in place,” said Montague.

“I guess really it’s just about the Fourth Amendment and what’s right and what’s wrong,” said Nichols.

Michigan’s Attorney General ruled there was no criminal wrongdoing by East Lansing Police. However, the case has prompted community leaders to ask for a review of police procedures in the wake of VanAtten’s shooting.

The AG’s office could appeal Thursday’s ruling to suppress evidence against DeAnthony VanAtten whose trial is expected to take place later this fall.

