Advertise With Us

NB US-127 ramp to Bellevue Road closed due to construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the northbound US-127 off-ramp to Bellevue Road in Leslie Friday for maintenance.

MDOT said Friday’s closure is part of the state’s investment to rebuild the interstate.

The closure started at 7 a.m. on July 21 and will last until August 11.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash on Cedar Street in Lansing
A female rottweiler that had been shot was discovered in Jackson County on July 17, 2023.
Investigators say owner admits to shooting dog found in Jackson County
Suspect accused of damaging pickup truck in Delta Township identified
Multiple streets in Lansing shut down due to gas main break

Latest News

Woman arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school
National ‘Staff the Front Lines’ bus tour stops in Michigan
Nicer weather to wrap up the work week
Lansing man convicted for sending threats to public officials