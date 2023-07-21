NB US-127 ramp to Bellevue Road closed due to construction

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the northbound US-127 off-ramp to Bellevue Road in Leslie Friday for maintenance.

MDOT said Friday’s closure is part of the state’s investment to rebuild the interstate.

The closure started at 7 a.m. on July 21 and will last until August 11.

