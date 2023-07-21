National ‘Staff the Front Lines’ bus tour stops in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The national ‘Staff the Front Lines’ bus tour is making a stop in Michigan Friday.

From nurses to sanitation workers, to corrections officers, chronic short staffing is undermining the effective delivery of public services that Michiganders across the state rely on.

The press conference was held at around 11 a.m. on July 21.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) launched Staff the Front Lines to work with elected officials, to work on recruiting and retaining essential workers.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and other leaders are speaking on the importance of hiring people to fill jobs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.