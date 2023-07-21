Advertise With Us

National ‘Staff the Front Lines’ bus tour stops in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The national ‘Staff the Front Lines’ bus tour is making a stop in Michigan Friday.

From nurses to sanitation workers, to corrections officers, chronic short staffing is undermining the effective delivery of public services that Michiganders across the state rely on.

The press conference was held at around 11 a.m. on July 21.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) launched Staff the Front Lines to work with elected officials, to work on recruiting and retaining essential workers.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and other leaders are speaking on the importance of hiring people to fill jobs.

