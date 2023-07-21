Missing endangered Blackman Township man found dead

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Blackman Township man who was reported missing on July 12 was found dead in Oscoda County.

Previous story: Police search for missing endangered Blackman Township man

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said Harold Tingley, 87, was last seen leaving his residence at Vista Grande Villa in Blackman Township on July 12.

Michigan State Police in Oscoda County notified the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Thursday, July 20, just after 4 p.m. that a car was found stuck on a two-track trail in the Huron National Forest near Mio. It was determined the car belonged to Tingley.

According to officials, Tingley’s body was found a short distance away from the car.

The family has been notified. Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.