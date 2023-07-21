Advertise With Us

Missing endangered Blackman Township man found dead

(Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Blackman Township man who was reported missing on July 12 was found dead in Oscoda County.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said Harold Tingley, 87, was last seen leaving his residence at Vista Grande Villa in Blackman Township on July 12.

Michigan State Police in Oscoda County notified the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Thursday, July 20, just after 4 p.m. that a car was found stuck on a two-track trail in the Huron National Forest near Mio. It was determined the car belonged to Tingley.

According to officials, Tingley’s body was found a short distance away from the car.

The family has been notified. Officials said there were no signs of foul play.

