Mid-Michigan Matters: Ele’s Race 5K Run/Walk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Place is hosting its 5K race to support grieving children and families.
Related: Ele’s Race returns to raise money for grieving youth across Mid-Michigan
Ele’s Place Director Kristine Kuhnert joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how you can help the nonprofit and its mission.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.