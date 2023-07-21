Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Ele’s Race 5K Run/Walk

Ele’s Place is hosting its 5K race to support grieving children and families.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ele’s Place Director Kristine Kuhnert joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how you can help the nonprofit and its mission.

