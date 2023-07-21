Advertise With Us

Michigan Court of Appeals denies Lansing’s annexation of Lansing Township plan

Lansing Township officials said they were “thrilled” with the decision.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed Thursday a previous Ingham County Circuit Court ruling that will not allow part of Lansing Township to be annexed by the city of Lansing.

Lansing Township officials said they were “thrilled” with the decision.

The case started in 2022, when the Lansing City Council voted to annex the Groesbeck Neighborhood into the city of Lansing. There was even a proposal to put the annexation measure on the November 2022 ballot to let voters decide.

An Ingham County Judge issued an injunction that prevented the proposal from going on the ballot and the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling Thursday.

In total, roughly 2,000 people would have been moved from Lansing Township to the City of Lansing had the annexation proposal passed.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash on Cedar Street in Lansing
Missing endangered Blackman Township man found dead
A female rottweiler that had been shot was discovered in Jackson County on July 17, 2023.
Investigators say owner admits to shooting dog found in Jackson County
Suspect accused of damaging pickup truck in Delta Township identified

Latest News

Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
Hot Air Jubilee, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament return to Jackson
What the Tech: Is your SmartTV spying on you?
East Lansing welcomes new MSUFCU branch on Abbott Road
East Lansing welcomes new MSUFCU branch on Abbott Road
East Lansing welcomes new MSUFCU branch on Abbott Road
East Lansing welcomes new MSUFCU branch on Abbott Road