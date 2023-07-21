Michigan Court of Appeals denies Lansing’s annexation of Lansing Township plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed Thursday a previous Ingham County Circuit Court ruling that will not allow part of Lansing Township to be annexed by the city of Lansing.
Lansing Township officials said they were “thrilled” with the decision.
The case started in 2022, when the Lansing City Council voted to annex the Groesbeck Neighborhood into the city of Lansing. There was even a proposal to put the annexation measure on the November 2022 ballot to let voters decide.
An Ingham County Judge issued an injunction that prevented the proposal from going on the ballot and the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling Thursday.
In total, roughly 2,000 people would have been moved from Lansing Township to the City of Lansing had the annexation proposal passed.
