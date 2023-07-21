Love Lansing Like A Local at Royal Scott Golf

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Golf, bowling, foot golf and corn hole all in one place.

You name it, Royal Scott Golf has it all!

But aside from all of the fun, they have community fundraisers supporting breast cancer, lupus the Strong Way Foundation and so much more.

Joni and Amy, or team Jamie as they go by and giving us all the info you need to enjoy your time at the course.

Learn how you can Love Lansing Like a Local this weekend!

For more information visit, https://www.lansing.org/

