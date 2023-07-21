Lansing’s Moores Park Pool will soon reopen its gates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moores Park Pool is set to reopen after its gates have been closed for the past four years. It’s a staple that has served the community for a century and bringing it back has been much anticipated.

July 2022: Effort to save Moores Park Pool takes step forward

The pool was once a hotspot to cool off in the city and now it’s covered with overgrown weeds and leaves.

The pool was designed by city engineer Wesley Bintz and opened in August of 1922. It’s one of the only surviving pools out of the 150 he designed across the country. The pool was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. It was a place that many generations enjoyed.

“We go back four generations…swimming in this pool,” said Ryan Kost.

Kost said his memories at Moores Park Pool are some that he will never forget.

“This is where my grandma took me. She would sit in the third row down from the top on those seats over there and we would come in here and swim,” said Kost.

With $6.2 million of funding from the state, this pool will soon be open to the public.

“This is a gem that we’re ready to polish and the state of Michigan is proud to be a partner,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Gilchrist said the pool will allow families to escape the heat and teach swim safety.

“Not only water in this pool but water in Michigan,” said Gilchrist.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the reopening of the Moores Park Pool has been long awaited after closing in 2019 for maintenance issues.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while, but we didn’t have $6.2 million,” Schor said. “We couldn’t take that away from any of our social services, our parks, our public safety. We just didn’t have it and the legislature came in and they were a lifeline.”

To sustain the pool once it’s back up and running, the city of Lansing is hoping to create a fund.

“You know we’re working on that, we have a little bit of time, but not a lot of time,” said Schor.

When the repairs are completed kids will be able to enjoy the pool again.

“There are generations of kids that will now have those memories that I had as a kid growing up here, my dad had, my grandparents had,” said Kost.

Just like Kost did in the nineties.

To help bring Moores Park Pool back to its glory. Tuesday, July 25 Preservation Lansing and the Moores Park Pool Group will be leading a clean-up. It starts at 5:00 p.m. and they’re always looking for extra hands.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.