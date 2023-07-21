Lansing man sentenced to 70+ years in fatal Delta Township shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Lansing has been sentenced Friday in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting.

Background: Suspect in custody for November homicide in Delta Township

According to authorities, Willie James III shot and killed Antonion Taylor Jr. at the Snipes clothing store at West Saginaw Plaza on November 23, 2021. Taylor was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was 22 years old at the time.

James was convicted on May 17 of second-degree murder, felony firearm - second offense, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Willie James III was sentenced Friday to a minimum of 70 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole when he is 97 years old.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.