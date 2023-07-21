Lansing man sentenced to 70+ years in fatal Delta Township shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Lansing has been sentenced Friday in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting.
According to authorities, Willie James III shot and killed Antonion Taylor Jr. at the Snipes clothing store at West Saginaw Plaza on November 23, 2021. Taylor was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was 22 years old at the time.
James was convicted on May 17 of second-degree murder, felony firearm - second offense, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Willie James III was sentenced Friday to a minimum of 70 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole when he is 97 years old.
