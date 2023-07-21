Advertise With Us

Lansing man convicted for sending threats to public officials

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was convicted by a federal jury for sending threats to public officials.

Kevin William Cassady, a 41-year-old Lansing man, was convicted after a four-day trial before United States District Judge Laurie J. Michelson. It took the jury two hours to deliberate before returning a guilty verdict on all counts.

Evidence showed during the trial that Cassady threatened a federal district court judge’s chamber, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and the Court of Claims clerk’s office.

Cassady’s threats to the public officials included the following:

  • “I am going to get my guns and we are going to have a party”
  • “You want me to kill, I will start with you and your family”
  • “I want the clerk dead!”

Those who received the threats explained at trial said they were the most direct and persistent threats they had ever received during their government service.

“This verdict sends a clear message that threats of violence against a public official will not be tolerated,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

