Jackson’s 40th Hot Air Jubilee cancels morning launch due to wind

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of hot air balloons expected to launch Friday morning are grounded.

Due to the wind picking up, the hot air balloons could not launch Friday morning. The balloons were expected to launch at 7 a.m. on July 21. Organizers said they will try to relaunch the hot air balloons at around 7 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s festivities begin at 3 p.m., as planned, and the event will run through Sunday, July 23, at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson.

