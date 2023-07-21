Advertise With Us

Gratiot County driver dies after crashing head-on into semi

((MGN))
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Ithaca man died Thursday afternoon after crashing head-on into a semi in Arcada Township.

Police responded to the crash on July 20 at around 2:30 p.m. at Luce Road near Sanctuary Drive.

According to authorities, the Ithaca man—identified as 71-year-old Michael Doran from Ithaca—was driving southbound when he crossed the center line and hit a semi traveling northbound. The Mount Pleasant man in the semi was not injured.

Further investigation revealed Doran may have had a medical event just before the crash.

The roadway was shut down for seven hours for crews to clean the area.

Officials said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and both people were wearing seatbelts.

