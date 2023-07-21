East Lansing welcomes new MSUFCU branch on Abbott Road

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new branch of the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) opened in East Lansing on Friday.

The new branch sits along Abbott Road near the Graduate Hotel. The tall building replaces the old one on East Grand River Avenue in downtown East Lansing. It features sit-down desks for those who use the bank rather than a traditional teller line. To celebrate, people were able to tour the building and take part in giveaways Friday.

“We wanted to relocate our branch from a leased space to a space that we took advantage of the ability to add in the branch to activate and bring people downtown,” said MSUFCU President April Clobes.

The new location also has an exhibit space where local artwork can be featured and a community room for health fairs, seminars, board meetings, blood drives and other events.

The new branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 p.m.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.