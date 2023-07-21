DeWitt Township police seeks subject in breaking and entering investigation
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.
According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred at the Green Acres Motel on Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.
