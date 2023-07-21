Advertise With Us

DeWitt Township police seeks subject in breaking and entering investigation

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township...
Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred at the Green Acres Motel on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash

Latest News

Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
Three teenagers were arrested July 20, 2023 after they allegedly stole an SUV and caused a...
3 teens arrested after pursuit in stolen SUV ends in crash in Kent County
Ele’s Race returns to raise money for grieving youth across Mid-Michigan
Ele’s Race returns to raise money for grieving youth across Mid-Michigan
Ele’s Race returns to raise money for grieving youth across Mid-Michigan