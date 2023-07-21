Comfortable weather on the way on your Friday headlines
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We get to enjoy a pleasant weekend weather-wise as we clean up from Thursday’s storms. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on what to expect plus Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to know to start your Friday.
More:
- Comfortable air settles in today
- Thursday storms cause damage across Mid-Michigan
- Jackson’s 40th Hot Air Jubilee cancels morning launch due to wind
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 21, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1934
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1944
